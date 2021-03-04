Rayford Renick, Jr.
WASKOM, TEXAS Rayford Renick, Jr., age 82, passed away in Shreveport, LA on March 1, 2021. Funeral Service will be at 10:30am, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the funeral service. Private burial will be held in Marietta, OK. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
