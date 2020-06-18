DECATUR, GA Memorial services will be held at a later date for Raymond Lewis Lias, 80, formerly of Marshall. Arrangements by Gregory Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Decatur, GA. Mr. Lias was born July 29, 1939, and died June 15, 2020.
Raymond Lewis Lias
