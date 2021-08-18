Raymond Smith
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for Mr. Raymond Smith, 75, of Marshall, TX., will be held 11:00 A.M. Sat. August 21, 2021 at New Birth Fellowship Church, Kilgore, TX. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held from 4-6:00 P.M. Fri. August 20, 2021 at the funeral home.
