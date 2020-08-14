MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Raymond Therman Rosborough, 81, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Rosiehill Garden Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Rosborough was born December 1, 1938, in Marshall, and died August 1, 2020.
Raymond Therman Rosborough
