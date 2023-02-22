Raymond Thomas Paruszewski
MARSHALL, TX — Ray Paruszewski, age 80, passed away at his home in Marshall, TX on February 17, 2023. A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.