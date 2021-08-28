Reba Jewel (Oney) Cook
MARSHALL — Reba Jewel (Oney) Cook, age 80, passed away on August 24, 2021. Mrs. Cook was born on December 11, 1940 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Funeral Service at 3pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home.
