DIANA Memorial services are scheduled for Regena Marcelle Awtry, 74, of Harelton, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Harelton Baptist Church, Harelton. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Arrangements by Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates, Ore City. Ms. Awtry was born December 4, 1974, in Marshall, and died November 4, 2020.
Regena Marcelle Awtry
