MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Regina Gayle Beasley, 63, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Beasley was born September 25, 1956, in Tatum, Oklahoma, and died January 12, 2020.
Regina Gayle Beasley
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Regina Gayle Beasley, 63, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Beasley was born September 25, 1956, in Tatum, Oklahoma, and died January 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.