CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Reginald BoBo Anderson, 81, of Carthage 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Anderson was born March 25, 1938, in Carthage and died January 19, 2020.
Reginald "BoBo" Anderson
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Reginald BoBo Anderson, 81, of Carthage 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Anderson was born March 25, 1938, in Carthage and died January 19, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.