Rene Perez Vences, Sr
MARSHALL, TX — Rene Vences, Sr, 58, of Marshall TX passed away January 10, 2022. He was born May 26, 1963 in Mexico to Angel Vences, Sr and Maria Rogue Ramon. He was the President of RVP Construction. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Fri Jan 14 at Sullivan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Sat Jan 15, 2022 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
