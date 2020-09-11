JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Rev. Dr. Allen B. Green, 81, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment, Gethsemane Cemetery . Viewing, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Green was born August 6, 1939, in Jefferson, and died August 29, 2020.
Rev. Dr. Allen B. Green
