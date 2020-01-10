LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Rev.Shari Darnell Darty, 42, of Longview, 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Linden Kildare High School. Interment, Ferrell Cemetery Kildare. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Linden Funeral Home. Arrangements by Linden Funeral Home, Linden. Mr. Darty was born April 17, 1977, in Atlanta, and died January 1, 2020.
Rev.Shari Darnell Darty
