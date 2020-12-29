TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Rev. Thomas Earl Haggerty, 72, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Driskel Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Haggerty was born April 22, 1948, in Karnack, and died December 23, 2020.
Rev. Thomas Earl Haggerty
