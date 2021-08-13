Reva Dean Duffie
JEFFERSON Funeral service for Mrs. Reva Dean Duffie will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Jefferson Jr. High School. Burial will be in Mims Chapel Cemetery.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at Burton Funeral Home from 2:00 until 5:30pm.
Mask are required

