DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Reverend Claude Douglas Doug McKinney, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Association Building, Marshall. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery, White Oak. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Doug McKinney was born June 26, 1949, and died September 2, 2020.
