Reverend Walter Tyson
KANSAS CITY — Graveside Service for Reverend Walter T. “WT” Tyson will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Baugus Cemetery, Bivins. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 4:03 am
