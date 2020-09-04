LONGVIEW Funeral Mass is scheduled for Reyes Campos, 66, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church. Interment, Clayton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Campos was born January 19, 1954, in Santa Maria Del Rio SLP, and died September 1, 2020.
Reyes Campos
