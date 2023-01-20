Rhonda Kay Johnson
HALLSVILLE — Rhonda Kay Johnson, age 60, passed away in Hallsville, TX on January 15, 2023. Ms. Johnson was born August 2, 1962 in Longview, TX. Family to hold services at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
