Rhoneshia l. Spratling
LONGVIEW — Graveside Services for Ms. Rhoneshia Spratling, 39, will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Red Oak Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas at 2:00 p. m. Ms. Spratling was born October 10, 1983, in Marshall, Texas and died, April 11, 2023 in Longview, Texas. Services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall.
