Rhory Paulette Mason
MARSHALL — Rhory Paulette (Guffey) Mason, age 72, passed away on October 26, 2022. Mrs. Mason was born August 13, 1950. Memorial Service to be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:30pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. A time of visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
