Richard Barry Lewis
MARSHALL Richard Barry Lewis, age 55, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born on January 20, 1965. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 4pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the service from 5-7pm. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
