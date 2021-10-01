Richard Daniel Widon
MARSHALL — Richard D. Widon, age 56, passed away on September 28, 2021 in Marshall. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Burial will follow at Algoma Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
