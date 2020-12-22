CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Elliott Halcumb, 71, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Halcumb was born January 9, 1949, in Pasadena, and died December 19, 2020.
