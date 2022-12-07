Richard Ford
DEBERRY, TX — Richard Ford, 71, of DeBerry, Texas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Richard Douglas Ford was born July 24, 1951, in Laredo, Texas. A celebration of life for Mr. Ford will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Rockin F Ranch Arena, 497 CR 3222, DeBerry, Texas 75639.
