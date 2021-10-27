Richard Hardcastle
MARSHALL — Thomas Richard Hardcastle, age 80, passed away on October 22, 2021. Mr. Hardcastle was born on July 24, 1941 in Dallas, TX. Visitation on Thurs., 10/28/2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Fri., 10/29/2021 at 10am at Yates Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.