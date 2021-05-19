Richard James Bueche Rick
DALLAS A graveside service for Richard James Bueche Rick will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2 pm at the Colonial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. Russ Perry will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.