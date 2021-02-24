Richard Kelley Baird
MARSHALL, TX Richard Kelley Baird, 88, of Marshall, TX passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2021. He was born October 30, 1932 in Gastonia, NC to Ancil Roscoe Baird and Minnie Beatrice Kelley Baird. There will be no services due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church, Marshall and the American Cancer Society.
