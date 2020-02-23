MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Rick Ferguson, 70, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ferguson was born October 21, 1949, in Marshall, and died February 21, 2020.
Richard Rick Ferguson
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Rick Ferguson, 70, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ferguson was born October 21, 1949, in Marshall, and died February 21, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Rick Ferguson, 70, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ferguson was born October 21, 1949, in Marshall, and died February 21, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.