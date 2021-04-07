Richard Rick Wiltse
MARSHALL, TEXAS Richard Rick Wiltse, 71, of Marshall passed away April 2, 2021 at a local hospital. Rick was born June 23, 1949 in Veblen, South Dakota to Myron and Marie Wiltse. A service to celebrate his Life at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Savannah Cemetery.
