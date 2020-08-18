CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Ricky Wayne Pride, 70, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Pride was born October 11, 1949, in Henderson, and died August 15, 2020.
Richard Ricky Wayne Pride
