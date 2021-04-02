Richard Worn Gibson
CARTHAGE, TX Richard Worn Gibson, 88, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tues., March 30, 2021, in Carthage. He was born on Feb. 5, 1933, in Hallsville, TX. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., April 3, 2021, at Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
