Rickey Joe Kuykendall
MARSHALL — Rickey Joe “R.J.” Kuykendall, 70 , passed away on November 23, 2022 in Marshall, TX. R.J. was born in Houston, TX. on October 31, 1952. Visitation will be held on Saturday evening, December 03, 2022 at 6:00 to 8:00p.m., Downs Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 04, 2022 at Downs with interment at Smyrna Cemetery, Harleton, Tx.
