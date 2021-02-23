There are no services scheduled at this time.
Ricky Royce Wilbanks
HUGHES SPRINGS Ricky Royce Wilbanks, 63, of Avinger, Texas passed away on February 18, 2021 of natural causes. Mr. Wilbanks was born October 16, 1957.
