Riley Junior Knott, Jr.
LONE STAR — Riley Junior Knott, Jr., 76, passed away 11-6-2021. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday 11-11-2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 2 pm Friday 11-12-2021 at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
