Rita Anette Humphry

Rita Anette McKinney Humphrey passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2021. She was 76 years old.
HUGHES SPRINGS Services for Ms. Humphrey will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
