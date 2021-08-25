Rita Ann Cisco
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Rita Ann Cisco will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Chapel at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Mrs. Cisco passed away August 21, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Interment will be at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas.
