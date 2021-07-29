Rob Hog Head Webster
JEFFERSON, TEXAS On Thursday, 07/22/21 Robert Rob, Hog Head Webster, left his earthly home at the age of 62. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, 07/31/21 at the home of his parents in Lassater, TX. In the case of inclement weather, the services would be held at Lassater Methodist Church.
