TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Robbie Oleta MacMillan, 94, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Reeves/McMillan Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. MacMillan was born August 4, 1925, in Center, and died March 14, 2020.
Robbie Oleta MacMillan
