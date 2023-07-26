Robbie Sutlive
DEBERRY, TX — Robbie Sutlive, 94, of DeBerry, TX, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born on June 29, 1929, in Rusk County, TX. Funeral service: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Walnut Springs Cemetery in DeBerry. A time of visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
