TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Bob Fleming, 73, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Matinburg Cemetery in Pittsburg. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Fleming was born June 27, 1946, in Shreveport, LA, and died May 12, 2020.
Robert Bob Fleming
