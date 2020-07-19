CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Bob Kyle, 83, of Old Center Community Panola County, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Kyle was born July 11, 1937, in Old Center Community Panola County, and died July 17, 2020.
Robert Bob Kyle
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Bob Kyle, 83, of Old Center Community Panola County, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Kyle was born July 11, 1937, in Old Center Community Panola County, and died July 17, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Bob Kyle, 83, of Old Center Community Panola County, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Kyle was born July 11, 1937, in Old Center Community Panola County, and died July 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.