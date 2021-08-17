Robert Bobby Spencer Jr.
HENDERSON Funeral services for Mr. Robert Bobby Spencer, 64, of Henderson were held at 2 pm Monday, August 16, 2021 at Henderson Metro Church. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm Monday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.crawfordacrim.com.
