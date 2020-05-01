LONGVIEW Robert Charles Carter, of Long Branch, Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter was born September 14, 1957, and died April 27, 2020.
Robert Charles Carter
LONGVIEW Robert Charles Carter, of Long Branch, Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter was born September 14, 1957, and died April 27, 2020.
LONGVIEW Robert Charles Carter, of Long Branch, Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter was born September 14, 1957, and died April 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.