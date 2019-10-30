MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Charles Lane, 88, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lane was born June 13, 1931, in Fort Smith, and died October 27, 2019.
Robert Charles Lane
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Charles Lane, 88, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lane was born June 13, 1931, in Fort Smith, and died October 27, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.