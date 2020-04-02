ELYSIAN FIELDS Graveside services are scheduled for Robert Charles Williams, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born February 11, 1935, and died March 25, 2020.
Robert Charles Williams
