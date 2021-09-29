Robert Dale Edwards
MARSHALL — Robert Dale Edwards, age 57, passed away on September 6, 2021. Mr. Edwards was born on September 15, 1963 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation 6-8pm, Friday, 10/1/2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service 2pm, Saturday, 10/2/2021 at First Baptist Church Worship Center. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
