Robert Darrell Giles
LAKE CHEROKEE, TX Funeral services for Mr. Robert Giles, 83, of Lake Cherokee will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clayton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the 2:00 p.m. service at Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.