Robert Earl Fowler
MARSHALL — Robert Earl Fowler was born 4/12/1936 and passed away 1/22/2023 at the age of 86 in Longview, TX. Graveside Services will be Saturday, 2/4/2023 at the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.