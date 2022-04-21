Robert Joe Moore
MARSHALL, TX — Robert Joe Moore, 77, of Marshall passed on April 16, 2022. He was born Dec 29, 1944 in Farmerville, LA to Robert L. “Buster” and Eunice Shaw Moore. Services will be on Thu, April 21, 2022 at 2 pm at the First United Methodist Church, Marshall TX. Interment will follow at Crossroads Methodist Cemetery. sullivan-funeralhome.com
