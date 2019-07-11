CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Robert L. Tatum, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Old Bethel Baptist Church. Interment, Jerusalem Fairplay Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Tatum was born June 6, 1956, and died June 15, 2019.
Robert L. Tatum
